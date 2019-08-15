Skip to Main Content
Manitoba votes 2019: CBC Manitoba riding profiles
Manitoba

Manitoba votes 2019: CBC Manitoba riding profiles

As you're preparing to head to the polls on Sept. 10, check out CBC Manitoba's riding profiles for a backgrounder on each constituency.

This page will be updated as each riding's profile gets published

CBC News ·
Manitobans head to the polls on Sept. 10. (CBC)

As you're preparing to head to the polls on Sept. 10, check out CBC Manitoba's riding profiles for a backgrounder on each constituency.

This page will be updated to link out to each riding's profile as they're published.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.