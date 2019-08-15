Manitoba votes 2019: CBC Manitoba riding profiles
As you're preparing to head to the polls on Sept. 10, check out CBC Manitoba's riding profiles for a backgrounder on each constituency.
This page will be updated as each riding's profile gets published
This page will be updated to link out to each riding's profile as they're published.
- Agassiz.
- Assiniboia.
- Borderland.
- Brandon East.
- Brandon West.
- Burrows.
- Concordia.
- Dauphin.
- Dawson Trail.
- Elmwood.
- Flin Flon.
- Fort Garry.
- Fort Richmond.
- Fort Rouge.
- Fort Whyte.
- Interlake-Gimli.
- Keewatinook.
- Kildonan-River East.
- Kirkfield Park.
- La Vérendrye.
- Lac du Bonnet.
- Lagimodière.
- Lakeside.
- McPhillips.
- Midland.
- Morden-Winkler.
- Notre Dame.
- Point Douglas.
- Portage la Prairie.
- Radisson.
- Red River North.
- Riding Mountain.
- Riel.
- River Heights.
- Roblin.
- Rossmere.
- Seine River.
- Selkirk.
- Southdale.
- Springfield-Ritchot.
- Spruce Woods.
- St. Boniface.
- St. James.
- St. Johns.
- St. Vital.
- Steinbach.
- Swan River.
- The Maples.
- The Pas-Kameesak.
- Thompson.
- Transcona.
- Turtle Mountain.
- Tuxedo.
- Tyndall Park.
- Union Station.
- Waverley.
- Wolseley
