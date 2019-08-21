Man. party leaders to square off in live televised debate Aug. 28
Leaders of the Progressive Conservative, NDP, Liberal and Green parties will debate the top issues for Manitoba voters during a live televised broadcast on Aug. 28.
The joint broadcast will air commercial free from 6:10 p.m. CT to 7:00 p.m. on CBC, CTV and Global.
It will be moderated by Joanne Kelly, who is a journalism instructor at Red River College.
The party leaders will answer questions from a panel of three journalists made up of: CBC's Marcy Markusa, CTV's Jeff Keele, and Global/CJOB 680's Richard Cloutier.
