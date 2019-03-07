Capital funding increase in budget 'good news' for Winnipeg, province says, but no clarity on other city money

Winnipeg didn't get what Mayor Brian Bowman said he wanted from Manitoba's latest budget.

For months, Bowman and provincial cabinet ministers have engaged in a war of words over provincial funding for Winnipeg's infrastructure.

That dispute showed no signs of ending on Thursday, as Manitoba tabled its 2019-20 budget.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the province has set aside up to $113 million in capital funds for the city in its latest budget — a figure he said will help pay for bus rapid transit, the Waverley underpass and the city's accelerated regional roads.

Enough with the drama — we want to get things done. - Finance Minister Scott Fielding

Despite pleas from Bowman, though, no other clarity was given in the new budget on what other money will flow to Manitoba's capital city.

Fielding called this budget "good news" for Winnipeg, noting the province has increased capital funding to the city by 30 per cent over last year.

"Quite frankly, there has been a lot of drama with this city-funding issue," he said, noting the province has pledged to meet its financial obligations for rapid transit, the underpass and the city's major roads.

"Enough with the drama — we want to get things done."

Manitoba's finance minister says Thursday's provincial budget should be no surprise for Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, above, who received a letter from Premier Brian Pallister outlining the capital funding the city will receive in the coming fiscal year. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The city claims the province has failed to produce $40 million of road renewal money that was promised for 2018. In response, the city reduced spending on roads by $30 million in its budget, delivered last week.

Fielding said Thursday's provincial budget should be no surprise for the mayor, who received a letter from Premier Brian Pallister outlining the capital funding the city would receive in the coming fiscal year.

The basket funding available for all municipalities and related grants — which is where the $113 million is drawn from — remains flat in this budget, at $313 million.

Winnipeg's mayor is expected to address the budget Thursday afternoon.