Consumers, film industry win in Manitoba budget; health, post-secondary students lose
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government tabled its 2019-20 budget on Thursday. Here's an idea of who will be happy and who might not be pleased.
PST drop to 7% will be good news for families, businesses; hospital, school funding held to less than 1%
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government tabled its 2019-20 budget on Thursday.
Here's an idea of who will be happy and who might not be pleased.
Budget winners
- Families and businesses: The budget includes a one percentage point provincial sales tax cut to seven per cent.
- Film industry: A film and video production tax credit is to receive an increase in funding to $31.5 million from $16 million.
- Ambulance users: Fees are to drop to a maximum of $250 from $340.
Budget losers
- Hospitals and schools: Funding increases are being held to less than one per cent.
- Construction industry: Funding to be cut by two per cent for infrastructure projects including highways, bridges and airports.
- Post-secondary students: They can probably expect to pay more due to minimal funding increases and a previously announced formula that allows tuition to rise above the rate of inflation.
