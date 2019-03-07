Manitoba cuts PST in 2019-2020 budget

Manitoba's provincial sales tax will drop by a percentage point on Canada Day as the Progressive Conservative government follows through on its signature election pledge.

The 2019-20 budget, the province's spending plan for the next 12 months, calls for the PST to return to seven per cent, as Premier Brian Pallister promised when he ran for office in 2016.

The former NDP government raised the PST to eight per cent in 2013 after promising not to hike the consumption tax.

"We're delighted to follow through on our election commitment," Finance Minister Scott Fielding told reporters during a budget lockup on Thursday.

"We're giving Manitobans the government they want at a cost they can afford."

The Tories say shaving one point off the PST will save the average Manitoba family $239 this year, after the change comes into effect on July 1, and $500 over the course of the coming fiscal year.

The PST cut will also cost the province $237 million this coming fiscal year, and will reduce revenue by $325 million over the course of 12 months.

In spite of the PST cut, the provincial deficit will drop this year to $360 million. That's down from a projected deficit of $470 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ends on March 31.

In its fourth budget, the PC government was able to reduce Manitoba's deficit at the same time it cut the PST through a mix of modest spending hikes and another large increase in federal transfers.

Total provincial spending is projected to rise $57 million this fiscal year to $17.48 billion, an increase of 0.3 per cent over the last fiscal year.

Transfers from Ottawa are slated to rise $319 million to $4.8 billion, a rise of seven per cent. Manitoba now relies on Ottawa for 28 per cent of its revenue.

(CBC)

"Sure, it all helps when you're getting more money in federal transfers. But we're doing what we said we'd do," Fielding said. "We're living within our means."

In spite of this rosier financial picture, Manitoba's debt continues to deepen.

At the end of the coming fiscal year, the provincial debt is expected to rise to $26.1 billion, up $902 million from 2018-19. The increase is due to the $360-million deficit as well as $542 million in debt-financed capital spending.

Among provincial departments, the big winner is education, whose budget is projected to rise $130 million to $4.56 billion. While support to schools and universities is down, education spending on immigration and economic opportunities will receive a dramatic boost.

The other big winner is sport, culture and heritage, whose budget will rise $18 million to $106 million, mostly because the provincial film and video production tax credit will nearly double from $16 million to $31.5 million.

The department taking the largest hit is health, whose budget drops $120 million to $6.65 billion, mostly because of a drop in capital spending on the likes of hospitals and equipment.

Health spending this year includes $20 million set aside to conclude a federal-provincial agreement on addictions treatment and mental health. The province has also promised to help municipalities reduce ambulance fees to $250.

Infrastructure funding is also flat, save for a one-time, $45-million contribution for capital projects in recognition of Manitoba's 150th anniversary.

'We're giving Manitobans the government they want at a cost they can afford,' Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in presenting the new budget Thursday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Fielding said the province must make "reasonable investments" in capital spending to keep the cost of servicing debt under control.

Funding for municipalities, including the City of Winnipeg, is static. The budget speech notes the PST cut will save Winnipeg $1.7 million, but the budget does not make it clear what Winnipeg will receive this year.

Fielding suggested the city should stop complaining about what it receives from the province.

"Enough of the drama. We want to get things done," the minister said.

The budget makes little mention of transit, and includes only a brief section on the new federal carbon tax and the province's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The budget also says next to nothing about costs or revenues related to cannabis legalization. Fielding said he doesn't expect any net revenue for two years after legalization commenced.

This gives the government a potential source of revenue to present in 2020, which is expected to be an election year.

Fielding refused to say whether the election will be called early.

He said the cannabis revenue figures will be clear in September, when Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries will present its annual report.

The provincial budget also did not include a note about the flood expected this spring along the Red River – and includes economic growth projections that exceed those made in February by the Conference Board of Canada.

Fielding also said the province has the financial means of handling of handling "storm clouds," including floods and economic downturns.