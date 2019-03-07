Highlights from Manitoba's latest budget
Here's at look at some of the highlights of Manitoba's 2019 budget.
Manitobans will see PST cut; deficit forecast to be $360M, down $161M from the current fiscal year
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government introduced its 2019-2020 budget on Thursday.
Here are some of the highlights:
- The provincial sales tax is to drop to seven per cent from eight as of July 1, saving an average household $350 a year.
- Ambulance fees to be capped at $250, down from $340.
- Funding for the film and video production tax credit to double to $31.5 million a year due to a growing number of projects.
- Operating funding for health, education and other areas to be tightly controlled. Spending increases to be below one per cent.
- Infrastructure spending on highways, airports and other items to drop by two per cent.
- Deficit forecast to be $360 million, down $161 million from the current fiscal year.
