See 'em before they're gone: 6 picks for the last weekend of the Winnipeg Fringe Festival

The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival wraps up its 31st edition on Sunday.

The CBC review crew has already shared some of our favourites from this year's festival, but here are a few more top picks that you should check out before the annual theatre bash wraps up for another year.

Death — A Romantic Comedy: Fringe favourite Rob Gee returns with this new show, which "weaves together seemingly unrelated tales of loss, love and drinking into one amazing narrative," says reviewer Bradley Sawatzky.

After some opening performance hiccups, Gee, who is "smart, wicked funny, and makes it all look effortless," had this new piece running more smoothly by Tuesday.

A trio of superbly talented musicians show off their chops in a series of classical and jazz compositions, giving each a playful twist in Fallen From the Toy Box. (Andy Blatt)

Fallen From the Toy Box: Here's one you can take the whole family to — and you can't go wrong with this energetic and delightful mix of music and utter silliness (that also features a few surprisingly tender moments).

Flute Loops: Looking for a truly "fringe" experience — and one that brings together music and theoretical physics? Look no further than this funny, thoughtful and unique offering from Devon More.

"An exploration of the fundamental and life-affirming possibilities inherent in accepting the uncertainties of life — set to dope-ass beats," says reviewer Michelle Palansky.

Flute Loops is a 'rock opera about quantum physics where anything that can happen does.' (Julie Heather Photography)

Fool Muun Kumming!: "Sam Kruger is a special and weird Fringe jewel" in this "fabulous piece of physical theatre," says reviewer Michelle Palansky. "Fool Muun is an antidote to the loneliness and alienation of modern times."

Lip Service: "A loud and proud celebration of female sexuality starring two of the most gifted and funny physical performers at the Fringe," says reviewer Kaj Hasselriis.

As Natalie Tin Yin Gan and Ashley Whitehead — dressed as giant vulvas — race through sketches and comedic songs, "it's exhausting but thrilling to watch — and it's the best party at the festival."

'Willi Carlisle is an absolute juggernaut on stage. Yet he doesn't lumber, he floats,' reviewer John Sadoway says of the performer of There Ain't No More! (Robin Farrin)

There Ain't No More!: Performer Willi Carlisle takes audiences through "a good old boy's experience of the Vietnam war, lost love and his search for America's history in song," with a beautifully poetic script and delivery that "flashes between maudlin, comic and heart-rending at a moment's notice," says reviewer John Sadoway.