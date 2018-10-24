Markus Chambers wins 5-way race in Winnipeg's St. Norbert-Seine River ward

Markus Chambers has been elected councillor in Winnipeg's new St. Norbert-Seine River ward.

He defeated four other candidates, including Nancy Cooke, an assistant to the infrastructure minister, and transportation engineer Glenn Churchill.

Nikolas Joyal, a 22-year-old political studies student at the University of Manitoba, and courier Chris Davis also ran in St. Norbert-Seine River, where there was no incumbent councillor following ward boundary changes this year.

Under the changes, the old South Winnipeg-St. Norbert ward (previously the city's largest, with a population of 68,112) was cut in half. That created the new ward of Waverley West (where previous South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes was acclaimed) and the ward now called St. Norbert-Seine River.

The ward is made up of 15 neighbourhoods in the southeastern end of the city, including St. Norbert, Fort Richmond, River Park South and St. Vital Perimeter South.

The ward now has 47,765 residents, according to 2016 census data.

Transit issues

As the city continues to sprawl south, access to public transportation became one of the biggest campaign issues in the suburban ward. All five candidates included improving transit in their platforms.

Cooke said she spent most mornings at bus stops asking voters what they want. Her promises included running more buses more often, and keeping fares affordable.

Chambers said voters told him the south end needs more buses running more frequently, and more direct routes to the University of Manitoba.

The other candidates proposed ideas like creating a perimeter bus, more buses running within the ward, and redesigning the transit network from a downtown-centred one to a hub-based system of destination points around the city.

Progressive Conservative ties

Cooke said she has been building her connection to the St. Norbert-Seine River community by volunteering and sitting on boards since she moved back to Winnipeg 20 years ago.

She lives just north of the ward, in St. Vital.

An occupational therapist by trade, Cooke has been working as special assistant to the provincial minister of Infrastructure for the past two years. She also manages the dental clinic where her husband, Bill, practises.

The couple has a son and a daughter, who are both in their 20s and attend the University of Manitoba.

She has deep ties to the provincial Progressive Conservative Party. She put her name on the ballot in 2014 to become the PC candidate for Riel, but was defeated by Rochelle Squires, who was elected. Cooke went on to serve as the party's director of political operations until 2016.

As a small business owner, she campaigned on bringing more economic development to the area through tax incentives and grants.

Chambers promised transit improvements

Chambers has been living in River Park South for 25 years. He's spent his career working in public service, currently working as the manager of Manitoba Education and Training's employer engagement unit.

Over the past 29 years he's worked with students, newcomers and low-income families. He said those experiences working in public service have helped him understand policy and intergovernmental relations.

He campaigned on improving access to public transportation and affordable housing for students at the University of Manitoba, and building on Janice Lukes's work to crack down on illegal rooming houses around campus.

He also committed to keeping parks and paths clean, as well as adding to the existing network of trails to improve active transportation.

Chambers and his wife have two sons, who are in their 20s.

With files from Bartley Kives, Laura Glowacki and Caitlyn Gowriluk