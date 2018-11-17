Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade hits Portage Avenue Saturday

Despite some blips on the radar, Santa Claus came to town.

The 2018 Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade took to the streets Saturday, but this time, Rudolph wasn't the one who saved the day.

The new Santa Claus float at the namesake parade rolled down Portage Avenue Saturday. ( TRAVIS GOLBY/CBC)

Hundreds of people gathered on Portage Avenue Saturday to watch the spectacle, full of costumed people handing out candy, singing, dancing, and riding in an array of floats.

Santa took his brand new sleigh down Portage Avenue for the Santa Claus Parade Saturday. 1:48

The star of the show, Santa Claus himself, was hauled by a Skip the Dishes truck, and flanked by people in bright red coats. His brand new sleigh, which replaces its 60-year-old predecessor, was decked out with reindeer and snowmen.

People cheer aboard the Winnipeg Blue Bombers float at 2018 Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Saturday. ( TRAVIS GOLBY/CBC )

Earlier in the year, parade organizers said they would not be able to proceed without Santa's float, which was built from Eaton's billboards, being repaired.

Within weeks, the parade's GoFundMe campaign pulled in $151,349 — more than its $100,000 goal. Of that total, $40,000 of that total was donated by Skip the Dishes.

The 2018 Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade happened on Portage Avenue Saturday. ( TRAVIS GOLBY/CBC)

Sue Campbell, who brings her children to the parade every year, staked out a spot right in front of The Bay. Hearing that the parade might not happen was tough news for her.

Sue Campbell staked out a spot right in front of The Bay on Portage Avenue on Saturday. (TRAVIS GOLBY/CBC)

"That was a very sad moment for us. It was actually a tearful moment to think that there wouldn't be a parade. We're very happy there is," she said.

"I kind of knew they would. It's Winnipeg. We need a Santa Claus parade," Campbell said.

With the temperature around -11 C, people were bundled up, with the nearby Portage Place and The Bay to take refuge from the cold in.

The 2018 Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade happened on Portage Avenue Saturday. (TRAVIS GOLBY/CBC)

But some people brought their own sources of warmth to the streets.

Sheldon Hunking brought out a contained heater and scaffolding for his children to sit on.

Sheldon Hunking and his Santa Claus Parade-day set up in front of The Bay on Portage Avenue on Saturday in Winnipeg. (TRAVIS GOLBY/CBC)

"We come every year and each time the kids are so cold, and people are standing in front of them... and everyone appreciates a little bit of heat," Hunking said.

It's also a great way to make friends on cold evenings, like Saturday, he said.

Though the parade happened more than a month before Christmas, Great West Life volunteer Shelley Albertson said it helps get people in the Christmas spirit.

"And even if there's no snow. You've still got the cold weather," she said.

Parade director Monica Derksen said there were 77 entries in this year's parade, it's also the 109th year the parade has been in operation.