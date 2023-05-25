Winnipeg's Children's Hospital sees 20 youth treated for ATV-related injuries since mid-March

Manitoba has seen an uptick in the number of pediatric patients with serious injuries caused by unsafe use of all-terrain vehicles in recent weeks, the organization overseeing health-care delivery in the province says.

Since mid-March, Winnipeg's Children's Hospital has treated 20 patients under the age of 18 for ATV-related injuries, a Thursday news release from Shared Health said.

Those injuries included fractures of the skull, spine, pelvis and jaw, the release said. It also said 16 of the 20 patients were believed to have not been wearing helmets at the time of injury.

The release said children under 14 aren't allowed to operate ATVs unless they're supervised, accompanied by and within clear view of a parent or person who is at least 18, as authorized by the parent, at all times. Riders must also wear properly fastened helmets.

National statistics show more than one-third of ATV-related deaths in Canada are children and youth under the age of 16, despite accounting for a small fraction of overall ridership, the release said.

Shared Health said a total of 176 children and youth were treated for injuries related to ATV use in the 2021/22 fiscal year. About one-third were injured seriously enough to require hospital admission.