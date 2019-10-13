2-vehicle crash into natural gas unit of West End business sends 1 person to hospital

A two-vehicle crash involving a blemished building, a damaged natural gas unit and a downed traffic standard in Winnipeg's West End Sunday sent one person to hospital, police said.

One of the two vehicles collided with a natural gas unit attached to a building — which elevated the urgency — at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street, a Winnipeg police spokesperson confirmed.

A traffic light standard was also knocked down during the collision.

Police could not confirm how the crash happened or who caused what.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police did not have details about the total number of people involved, but confirmed there were at least two drivers. One driver was sent to hospital in stable condition.

