Manitoba RCMP looking for teen, 34-year-old in connection with Thompson shooting death

Manitoba RCMP say they are looking for two people wanted in connection with a homicide in Thompson, including a teen accused of manslaughter, who are considered dangerous.

Mounties are asking for the public's help in finding Glen Harper, 16, and Ashley Clipping, 34, who they believe were involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the northern Manitoba city last week, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Officers responding to a weapons call on Aug. 30 at an Ashberry Place apartment complex in Thompson found the 33-year-old wounded. The man later died in hospital.

They believe four males were involved in an altercation with two other men, which led to the fatal shooting of the 33-year-old.

Noah Crane, 26, from Oxford House, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A 20-year-old Thompson man was arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said in a Sept. 2 news release.

They also said at that point arrest warrants had been issued for Clipping and a 16-year-old, whom they did not initially name.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, youth who are suspected in a crime typically cannot be named. However, RCMP made an application to a provincial court judge to identify Harper, police said in their Friday news release.

The application, which is valid for five days, was approved because there is reason to believe the youth may be a danger to others and publishing the information is necessary to help apprehend him, RCMP said.

Harper, who is from Bunibonibee Cree Nation, has been charged with manslaughter and may be in Thompson or Bunibonibee Cree Nation, according to RCMP.

Clipping, who is from Winnipeg, is charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm. RCMP said he may be in Thompson or Winnipeg.

Neither should be approached if spotted, RCMP say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.