2 seniors injured in deadly crash near Carberry, Man., out of critical care

Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit, provincial officials say.

Shared Health, the provincial health organization, says nine patients remain in hospital following the June 15 crash, including two who remain in critical care as of Friday.

The seniors were on a minibus taking a day trip from Dauphin to a casino near Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, when the bus drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The resulting high-speed collision left 16 passengers dead, including one who later died in hospital.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and the surrounding area.

Funerals for the victims started last weekend.