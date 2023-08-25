Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

2 men hospitalized after Main Street stabbing early Friday morning, Winnipeg police say

Two men were rushed to hospital after they were stabbed early Friday morning near a hotel on Winnipeg’s Main Street.

Victims were in unstable condition after violence near Northern Hotel

CBC News ·
Two police officers stand near a section of sidewalk cordoned off with yellow police tape in front of a hotel.
Winnipeg police say they were called to the scene outside the Northern Hotel on Main Street around 2 a.m. Friday. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Two men were rushed to hospital after they were stabbed early Friday morning near a hotel on Winnipeg's Main Street.

Officers were called to the scene outside the Northern Hotel around 2 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Claude Chancy said.

Chancy said both men were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police tape was later seen cordoning off a section of the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now