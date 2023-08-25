2 men hospitalized after Main Street stabbing early Friday morning, Winnipeg police say
Two men were rushed to hospital after they were stabbed early Friday morning near a hotel on Winnipeg’s Main Street.
Victims were in unstable condition after violence near Northern Hotel
Officers were called to the scene outside the Northern Hotel around 2 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Claude Chancy said.
Chancy said both men were taken to hospital in unstable condition.
Police tape was later seen cordoning off a section of the sidewalk in front of the hotel.
