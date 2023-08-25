2 men hospitalized after Main Street stabbing early Friday morning, Winnipeg police say

Two men were rushed to hospital after they were stabbed early Friday morning near a hotel on Winnipeg's Main Street.

Officers were called to the scene outside the Northern Hotel around 2 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Claude Chancy said.

Chancy said both men were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police tape was later seen cordoning off a section of the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

