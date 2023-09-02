Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

2 people arrested in shooting death at Thompson apartment, Manitoba RCMP looking for 2 more

A 26-year-old man from Oxford House has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP say.

Noah Crane, 26, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 33-year-old man

CBC News ·
A headshot shows a man with a shaved head and a bruised right eye.
RCMP are searching for 34-year-old Winnipeg man Ashley Clipping, who has been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm following an incident on Wednesday that left a 33-year-old man dead. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 26-year-old man from Oxford House has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was shot at an apartment complex in Thompson earlier this week, Manitoba RCMP say.

Four males were involved in an altercation with two other men, which led to the fatal shooting of the 33-year-old on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Noah Crane was arrested following the death of the man, who was found wounded at an apartment on Ashberry Place, RCMP say. The man later died in hospital.

A 20-year-old man from Thompson has also been arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said in a Saturday statement.

They issued arrest warrants for two others.

Ashley Clipping, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg, is wanted on two counts of assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said.

A warrant has also been issued for a 16-year-old from Oxford House, who is charged with manslaughter and robbery with a firearm. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now