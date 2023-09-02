2 people arrested in shooting death at Thompson apartment, Manitoba RCMP looking for 2 more

A 26-year-old man from Oxford House has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was shot at an apartment complex in Thompson earlier this week, Manitoba RCMP say.

Four males were involved in an altercation with two other men, which led to the fatal shooting of the 33-year-old on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Noah Crane was arrested following the death of the man, who was found wounded at an apartment on Ashberry Place, RCMP say. The man later died in hospital.

A 20-year-old man from Thompson has also been arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said in a Saturday statement.

They issued arrest warrants for two others.

Ashley Clipping, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg, is wanted on two counts of assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said.

A warrant has also been issued for a 16-year-old from Oxford House, who is charged with manslaughter and robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

