Winnipeg General Strike of 1919, from unrest to Bloody Saturday fallout
Manitoba·Timeline

Look through some of the key moments in the 42-day Winnipeg General Strike that started in May 1919 and culminated with a violent clash at the end of June.
Strikers tip a streetcar on Portage Avenue on Bloody Saturday, June 21, 1919. (Provincial Archives of Manitoba)

Look through some of the key moments in the 42-day Winnipeg General Strike that started in May 1919, culminated with a violent clash on Bloody Saturday, June 21, and ended five days later.

