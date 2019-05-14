Winnipeg General Strike of 1919, from unrest to Bloody Saturday fallout
Look through some of the key moments in the 42-day Winnipeg General Strike that started in May 1919, culminated with a violent clash on Bloody Saturday, June 21, and ended five days later.
