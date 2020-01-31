17-year-old girl missing in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Noreen Osborne, who was last seen ten days ago.

Osborne, 17, was last seen on Jan. 21 in the city's North End neighbourhood.

She is described as five feet, six inches tall, with an average build. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants and black runners, police said Friday.

Police are concerned for the teen's wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.

