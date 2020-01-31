17-year-old girl missing in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are requesting the public's assistance in their search for Noreen Osborne, 17, who was last seen in the city's North End last week.
Noreen Osborne was last seen Jan. 21 in the city's North End
Winnipeg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Noreen Osborne, who was last seen ten days ago.
Osborne, 17, was last seen on Jan. 21 in the city's North End neighbourhood.
She is described as five feet, six inches tall, with an average build. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants and black runners, police said Friday.
Police are concerned for the teen's wellbeing.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.
