17-year-old girl from Roland killed in head-on collision
A 17-year-old girl from Roland was killed in a head-on collision before midnight on Sunday.
Girl was passenger in vehicle travelling on Hwy. 3 north of Morden, Man.
RCMP say the youth was a passenger in a northbound vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Rosenfeld, that struck a southbound vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old man from Winnipeg.
The collision occurred on Highway 3, 10 kilometres north of Morden, around 11:55 p.m.
The two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor in the collision and police say seatbelts were being used.
Carman RCMP and the police's forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.