Three 16-year-olds stabbed at Safeway on Keewatin Street

Three 16-year-olds are in stable condition after being stabbed during an altercation at Safeway Tyndall Square on Keewatin Street, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing around 6:54 p.m. on Tuesday, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police are still investigating, but believe there was an altercation outside the grocery store that moved inside the store.

Pepper spray was used during the altercation, during which the three teenagers were stabbed.

Officers who responded to the call found two 16-year-old boys, who were taken to hospital in critical condition. They are now in stable condition, police said.

A third 16-year-old boy went to the hospital on his own for treatment of stab wounds and is also now in stable condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service asks anyone with more information about the incident to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The Tyndall Square Safeway is next to a Manitoba Liquor Mart which was also the scene of a violent incident late last year.

On Nov. 20, three staff members were attacked during a robbery at the liquor store. Other people in the attached shopping mall were also assaulted.

A secure entrance has now been installed at that Liquor Mart. A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the assaults.