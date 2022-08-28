15-year-old suspect arrested in connection to 2 Point Douglas homicides, serious assault: police

A 15-year-old suspect identified by police in connection to two homicides and a serious assault in the Point Douglas neighbourhood last week has been arrested and is now in custody, Winnipeg police announced on Sunday.

On the morning of Aug. 25, the body of 36-year-old Danielle Ballantyne was discovered in a Jarvis Avenue apartment building. A 54-year-old man, Marvin Felix, was also found injured in the area that morning and died days later.

About half an hour before Felix was attacked, another man in his 50s was also seriously assaulted. He was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot on Main between Jarvis and Sutherland avenues, two blocks north of where Felix was found, around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

One of the initial aggravated assault charges in connection with Felix's assault was upgraded to a second-degree murder charge, police said on Friday.

Another 15-year-old suspect is already in custody for the series of random attacks after being arrested last week, according to police.