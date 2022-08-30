2nd-degree murder charges laid against another teen in series of attacks in Winnipeg

A second 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with two homicides and another attack in Winnipeg last week has been formally charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Police previously announced the teen had been arrested on Sunday but he had not yet been charged.

The teen was arrested in Long Plain First Nation, southwest of Portage la Prairie, with assistance from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, police said Tuesday.

The three attacks happened during a span of 2½ hours on the morning of Aug. 22.

Around 4:30 a.m., a man in his 50s was found critically injured in a parking lot on Main Street between Jarvis and Sutherland avenues in the Point Douglas neighbourhood. He remains in hospital.

About half an hour later and two blocks south of there, Marvin Felix, 54, was also found critically hurt in an alley off Main near the Bell Hotel. He died three days later.

And around 7 a.m. that same Monday, the body of 36-year-old Danielle Ballantyne was discovered in a Jarvis Avenue apartment building near Main, a half-block from the parking lot where the first victim was found.

Police taped off a section of Jarvis Avenue, just off Main Street, after Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, 36, was found dead in an apartment building on Aug. 22. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The first 15-year-old boy was arrested in Winnipeg on Aug. 24 and charged in connection with the incidents. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the second youth and then cancelled when he was arrested on Sunday.

Police have said that there may be other people connected with the first assault, and that there is evidence suggesting there may be other victims of assaults the same day who have not yet spoken to police.

A fourth assault that morning is being investigated as possibly related.

Around 5:30 a.m., an injured man in his 50s flagged down officers near Logan Avenue and the Disraeli Freeway, a short distance from the Bell Hotel.

He told police he had been assaulted, and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incidents to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.