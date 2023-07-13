15-year-old boy missing from Thompson, Man.

A 15-year-old boy from Thompson, Man., is missing and may be hitchhiking after he was last seen walking down Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

Kash Linklater was heading south on Highway 6 near Paint Lake on Wednesday. RCMP received a report of him missing at about 2:35 p.m.

Police patrolled the area but did not find Linklater.

Linklater is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a tan hat and a beige shirt with a Hawaiian shirt over top, RCMP say. He was also carrying a backpack with a sleeping bag inside.

Anyone with information on Linklater is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

More from CBC Manitoba: