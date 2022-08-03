Girl, 13, charged with 'viciously' stabbing another 13-year-old in Winnipeg playground

A 13-year-old girl is accused of "viciously" stabbing another teen girl in the playground at Strathcona School on Monday.

Officers received a report that a person was stabbed near Alfred Avenue and McKenzie Street around 7 p.m.

They found a 13-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds, whom they gave emergency medical care, including a chest seal — a large dressing used to prevent air escaping from a penetrative chest wound.

Paramedics rushed the girl to hospital in unstable condition. She was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe another 13-year-old girl approached the girl who was stabbed and her 12-year-old friend at the playground, "viciously attacked them in an unprovoked manner" and robbed them before fleeing, police said in a news release.

Officers found the suspect nearby and arrested her. They also found a knife nearby, police said in the release.

The girl has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and assaulting a peace officer.

She is being held in custody.

