13 more schools in the next decade, Tories promise

A re-elected Progressive Conservative government would build 13 new schools, mostly within Winnipeg, but the party was vague about any timeline other than promising it would happen within the next 10 years.

Leader Brian Pallister pledged two new schools each for the growing subdivision of Sage Creek and the area of Waverley West and Prairie Pointe in Winnipeg, while the city of Brandon would also receive two new schools.

The party also promises a new school for the north and northwest areas of Winnipeg, Transcona and McPhillips. Beyond city limits, new schools are scheduled for West St. Paul, Steinbach and Morden.

Of the 13 schools, three would be for French-speaking (Division scolaire franco-manitobaine) students. Only one would accommodate high school students.

No cost estimate provided

"Manitobans want and deserve more and better schools for their children, and they want them sooner than was the case under the previous NDP government," Pallister said at an announcement Thursday morning, outside Amber Trails Community School in north Winnipeg.

Pallister would not say how many of the schools would be built within his first term, and again brushed aside a question about the cost, saying he'd reveal the expenses later in the campaign.

This is the list of new schools:

Kindergarten to Grade 8 French-language school in Transcona.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Morden.

Grade 9-12 high school in northwest Winnipeg.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 French-language school in Sage Creek.

Kindergarten to Grade 4 school in Steinbach.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in McPhillips.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Sage Creek.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in West St. Paul.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Waverley West-Prairie Pointe.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in north Winnipeg.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Waverley West.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 French-language school in Brandon.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in southwest Brandon.

Pallister said his party must play catch-up in building new schools because approximately 11,000 students have classes in portables.

"Portables just don't provide those opportunities the way that a modern well-equipped school can do for a family and for children," he said.

The Tory leader, however, wouldn't guarantee that his pledge would eliminate the use of modular classrooms.

The Progressive Conservatives said at the announcement that they'd build 20 new schools over 10 years, but seven of the schools are already underway, including schools in Niverville and Winkler that are scheduled to open this fall.