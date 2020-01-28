From the grassroots up: Manitoba women disappointed by lack of gender parity

Outside the Manitoba legislature sits a statue of the "Famous Five": Nelly McClung and other suffragettes who spent years protesting and signing petitions, demanding women get the right to vote and run for office.

That right became provincial law on this day, Jan. 28, 1916.

But more than a century later, men still greatly outnumber women in the corridors of power. At Winnipeg City Hall, men outnumber women two to one. At the Legislature, that ratio is three to one.

"It's disappointing, but also not surprising," says 18-year-old Lena Andres.

She was one of the top organizers of Winnipeg's youth climate march, which drew more than 12,000 people. But the University of Winnipeg student says her activism was received differently than the boys'.

"A man would never get called too emotional or too dramatic," she said. "But that was what I was called, many times over, in all of the comments, in all of the interviews that I did."

Most telling, she says, was how people responded to her decision not to have a child, because of the projected impact of climate change. Andres landed eight media interviews when she signed the "No Future Pledge" last September, including several front page photos.

A few months later, Andres became one of 15 youths taking the federal government to court over the Trans Mountain pipeline. That only garnered her one interview request.

"It really hit me," she said. "It's more surprising to people that a woman wouldn't be having a child than it is that a woman is suing the federal government. I was shocked."

Andres says she dreamed of being a politician as a child, but now wonders whether she'd accomplish more at the grassroots level.

"I look at my work in community organizing," she says. "And those spaces are always dominated by women."

River East Transcona School Division Trustee Brianne Goertzen is no stranger to grassroots politics. From her work with the Canadian Federation of Students, to the Manitoba Health Coalition, to the recent Women's March in Winnipeg, she's often taken a leadership role.

Goertzen agrees, women do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to local activism. She says women who hope to shift from advocacy to politics need to see more female faces in places of power.

"If they don't see themselves in those positions, it's really hard to take that leap of faith, to know you'll be supported in an elected position," she says.

Goertsen says even in the typically pink-collar field of education, men hold most of the high-ranking positions. Of the nine trustees in her ward, six are men.

She says during her 2018 campaign, she constantly faced questions her male colleagues were not asked.

"About my qualifications, or who's taking care of my child, while I'm door-knocking," says Goertzen.

"People feel very comfortable asking me personal questions about my life. I'd rather talk about policy."

She says while her male counterparts often have business and social networks connecting them to greater fundraising potential, women often draw their support from the community.

MLA Audrey Gordon faced similar challenges running for office. A former director of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Gordon has spent more time in community settings than boardrooms.

"I sometimes find the fundraising part of the job to be difficult," says the Progressive Conservative representative.

"My style tends to be more 'roll up your sleeves,' sit at the community centre table and talk one-on-one."

Gordon ran for provincial office 2016 in Fort Rouge, and lost. She gave it another shot last year in Southdale, and won.

"My message to women that want to run is don't give up," says the MLA.

She says the experience from both campaigns gave her better understanding of the political process, and greater ease when it comes to door-knocking.

"Find someone who has won, and ask that person to become your mentor," she says. "Just don't give up."