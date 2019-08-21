Skip to Main Content
Mother of Hillary Angel Wilson still waiting for answers 10 years after daughter's killing
Manitoba

It's been a decade since the body of 18-year-old Hillary Angel Wilson was found near a highway outside of Winnipeg and her mother is still searching for answers.

Police labelled Wilson's death a homicide, but no arrests have been made

Marina von Stackelberg · CBC News ·
Gwen Wilson attended a vigil marking 10 years since her 18-year-old daughter Hillary was found dead. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"I'm waiting for somebody to tell the truth of what happened... who murdered her, why it happened. I have a lot of questions," Gwen Wilson said at a vigil held on Tuesday night.

Hillary was last seen on Aug. 19, 2009 at the corner of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street, where police believed she made a call from a payphone.

Her body was found the next day in a sparsely populated area of East St. Paul.

At the time, police said they were investigating it as a homicide, but no arrests were ever made in her death.

Last night, more than 30 people gathered at the intersection, carrying signs with her photo, they walked through the neighbourhood.

There has been no new information, Gwen said, but she remains in regular contact with police.

Hillary Angel Wilson was last seen on Aug. 19, 2009 at the corner of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street, where police believed she made a call from a payphone. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

She believes someone knows what happened, and wants anyone with information to contact her or police.

"I feel lost, I feel sad, I feel broken. I feel a big void in my life," Gwen said. "I'm really trying to find answers and hope for Hillary. And I know whatever is said won't bring her back, but we need to know what happened."

"She was beautiful, loving, caring, generous, and she was forgiving," Gwen said.

"[She] always made people feel good inside, and had a way to brighten up the room."

