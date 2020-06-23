$10 million pledged to cover staffing costs in Manitoba's disability, child care and CFS sectors

The Manitoba government is funnelling $10 million to address pandemic-related staffing needs in the disability services, child-care and child welfare sectors, the province announced Tuesday.

The payout will address staffing challenges, including overtime costs, replacement staff or paying for sick time, Families Minister Heather Stefanson said in a news release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is creating new staffing challenges, which are creating additional costs for agencies and facilities," she said.

"This new $10-million benefit is a flexible solution, helping ensure that we can continue providing quality services for vulnerable Manitobans during this unprecedented public health crisis."

Non-profit Community Living disABILITY Services residential home providers, child and family services group home providers and child-care centres are all eligible to apply.

The first payout will be provided upfront and subsequent payments will follow, the news release said.

Based on early projections, approximately $6 million is allocated to the disability sector, $3 million to child care and $1 million to child and family services, up until March 2021.