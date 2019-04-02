Parents worry intersection near École Sage Creek School unsafe for kids

Parents in Sage Creek say an uncontrolled intersection just north of an elementary school is unsafe for kids walking to and from school.

"I have yanked my kids back a number of times to not get hit by a car," says Jen Shapka, mother of two daughters who attend École Sage Creek School.

She and other parents say Prairie Smoke Drive and Wild Iris Walk is chaotic during both pick-up and drop-off times.

"There are kids streaming out of there. There's no parking enforcement that I've ever seen. So people are being Looney Tunes with where they're parking and letting their kids out," said Shapka.

Students at the overcrowded early learning to Grade 8 school have to navigate the three-way "T" intersection, controlled by a single stop sign, in order to exit and enter school property to the north.

There are no sidewalks and no crosswalks, unlike the school entrance to the south.

On Tuesday, the Infrastructure, Renewal and Public Works committee considers a motion to request the public service to review potential traffic calming measures at the intersection.

After a snowstorm, the intersection becomes an "absolute disaster", said Shapka.

"[This winter] I was so afraid someone was going to get hit by a car."

'I saw their point,' says councillor

Shapka, who lives north of the school, reached out to the École Sage Creek School Parent Advisory Council, who invited Coun. Brian Mayes [St. Vital] to see the intersection during peak commute times.

"I saw their point," said Mayes by phone with CBC. "There's a huge number of kids coming out at the same time … That appears not to have been planned for."

École Sage Creek School was built in 2017. While the south-end of the school has a crosswalk, the north end of the school doesn't appear to adequately take into account traffic streaming down from new developments to the north of the school, said Mayes.

He wants to see the intersection become a three-way stop and for the city to paint lines on the road along with adding warning signs for drivers.

"We got to see what we can do to improve the safety," Mayes said.

For Shapka, the recent deaths of two children in Winnipeg make the concerns all the more pressing.

"I just feel like what is it going to take before somebody does something?"

The Public Works committee will consider asking the public service to study Prairie Smoke Drive and Wild Iris Walk into a three-way stop or establishing a pedestrian corridor at the intersection.