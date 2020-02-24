Comic collectors from Team Marvel and Team DC played together under one roof at a Winnipeg school on Sunday.

Junior high students and staff at École Lansdowne held their third annual Comic Con in their gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Student Zak Doyle explained there's more to the free event than just raising money for the Grade 7 and 8 students' trip to Quebec next spring.

"Just seeing that comic collectors aren't alone, and that it's one huge community," he said.

Zak Doyle, who is a student at École Lansdowne, says the school's comic convention is a great event to remind collectors, like him, that they're part of a community. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Doyle, who went on the trip last year, said he has been collecting since 2015. His collection is moderate in size, but he said it will get bigger when he gets more space.

Now a student at Sisler High School, Doyle packed into the gym with other members of the comic community.

Collectors from Kenora, Steinbach and Portage la Prairie also made the trip to the northwest Winnipeg school for the convention.

An École Lansdowne student said she was pleased to encounter like-minded collectors of Archie and different superhero comics.

"You meet a lot of people with the same interests as you, and you meet a lot of people who are very fun and talk about the things you collect," said Emelie Deshane.

Student Emelie Deshane of École Lansdowne was pleased to meet other like-minded comic collectors at the school's fundraiser. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Vincent Audino is the mind behind the fundraiser. As the school's principal, he's also a collector.

A variety of vendors were set up across dozens of tables for the school event, he said. They were selling classic comics, graphic novels, books, video games, trading cards, board games, figurines, coins and other unique pieces of pop culture, according to the school's website.

A perogy lunch and beverages were also provided as part of the fundraiser. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Winnipeg Harvest.

