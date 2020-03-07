Man knocked unconscious in alleged road rage attack on Yellowhead Trail: Police

A 63-year-old man was assaulted and knocked unconscious during a road rage attack on Thursday, police say.

In a news release Saturday, Edmonton police asked anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

It's alleged that a black Ford F-150 pick-up cut off a Volvo S60 on Yellowhead Trail at the eastbound 184 Street exit sometime between 7:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

It was reported to police that a confrontation was sparked between the two drivers, and that the driver of the pick-up — a man described as being between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build — got out of his truck and attacked the Volvo driver.

It's alleged the younger driver punched the older man in the face several times as the 63-year-old tried to get away. The 63-year-old was knocked unconscious, and a passerby who stopped at the scene told police that the driver of the truck had his hands around the older man's neck while he was on the ground.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene, and investigators are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage of the event to come forward.