People in parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are being urged to stock up and hunker down before a massive winter storm blasts the three provinces, bringing with it the potential for power outages and school closures.

Environment Canada says blizzard conditions are expected to develop in southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba on Tuesday night, while snow in northwestern Ontario is expected to begin Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday into Friday morning.

Natalie Hasell, Environment and Climate Change Canada's warning preparedness meteorologist, gave an update on Tuesday, ahead of heavy snowfall and wind gusts that are expected to cause major travel disruptions and power outages, as well as possible school closures.

Here's what you can expect:

By late Tues. night: Prepare for snowfall

Snow will begin near the U.S. border in southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba by late Tuesday night. Northwestern Ontario could also see some snow as early as Tuesday night.

Hasell urged people in those southern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba to get any supplies they might need on Tuesday, including prescription medications, and at least three days' worth of food and water.

Information on emergency kits and household emergency plans can be found on the federal government's Get Prepared website.

Early Wed.: Storm progresses, wind gusts expected

Overnight into the early hours of Wednesday morning, "major blizzard conditions" will develop as the storm moves northward to Manitoba's Parkland and Interlake regions, as well as areas east of Lake Winnipeg.

The snow will be accompanied by strong northerly winds, with potential gusts of 70 to 90 km/h. That will likely lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Wed. morning: Travel concerns

Temperatures are expected to drop in the southern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with a potential low of –6 C.

Environment Canada warned motorists that roads in affected areas could become treacherous due to snowfall accumulation and low visibility, and it said they should avoid travel, or expect delays if they attempt to travel.

A bus travels Saskatoon's Broadway Bridge during an extreme cold warning on Dec. 30, 2021. The southeast of the province is expected to see another cold snap, accompanied by a massive dump of snow, beginning Tuesday night. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Hasell suggested people should consider remote work options over the next few days.

Communities outside of the areas where snowfall warnings have been issued will also be affected by the storm. Although they will likely see lesser snowfall, "conditions will likely be difficult," including the potential for reduced visibility.

9 a.m. Wed.: Possible school closures in Winnipeg

Winnipeg schools will advise parents late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning whether they will be open on Wednesday, said Ted Fransen, the superintendent of education/CEO of Pembina Trails School Division.

All Winnipeg school divisions have cancelled school buses for Wednesday and Thursday, but a decision to cancel school has not yet been made.

Pembina told CBC Winnipeg that teachers and staff were being advised to take their laptops home on Tuesday and to prepare for the possibility of remote learning.

If schools do close, it will be their first snow day since April 1997, when a three-day blizzard hit southern Manitoba, leading to what became known as "the flood of the century."

This week's storm is expected to rival the massive winter storm that hit southern Manitoba in April 1997, leading to what became known as 'the flood of the century.' This aerial photo shows historic flooding in the town of Ste. Agathe, Man., on April 30, 1997. (Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press)

During Wed.: A brief reprieve

A short break in the storm is expected at some stage on Wednesday, but residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba shouldn't take it as a sign to head out and about, or to try and shovel snow from their property.

"Don't be fooled. This is merely a pause," Hasell said.

"Imagine this as waves of the storm, so the first wave occurs, then there's a bit of a break. Then there's the second wave."

Wed. evening: Road closures expected

Travel is expected to become increasingly difficult as Wednesday progresses, and widespread highway closures are expected. By Wednesday evening, travel within cities or communities may become impossible due to the accumulation of snow and low visibility.

CAA Manitoba is urging people not to drive on closed roads, because roadside assistance crews won't be able to reach them. The agency is bringing back staff from vacation and putting more workers into call centres to ensure there are enough workers to help any stranded drivers.

During Thurs.: Heavy snow in northwestern Ontario

Hasell says the Colorado low will continue north, bringing "a lot of snow and strong winds" to northwestern Ontario on Thursday and Friday.

A resident of Thunder Bay, Ont., removes snow on March 23 after a winter storm. This week's storm is expected to bring snowfall to northwestern Ontario starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through Thursday into Friday morning. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

There is also a chance of freezing rain in areas around the border with Manitoba. Winds will continue, though they may be less strong than earlier in the week.

Wed. through Fri.: Possible power outages

Environment Canada and hydroelectric companies say people should be prepared for power cuts as the storm barrels through.

Some Manitoba stores sold out of generators earlier in the week as people readied their homes for the storm.

WATCH | People rush to stock up before the spring blizzard hits Manitoba: Preparing for a spring blizzard Duration 1:44 The major spring blizzard heading for southern Manitoba this week has people flocking to the stores before the storm hits. 1:44

Manitoba Hydro has put all staff in the storm zone — from front-line hydro workers to back-end staff and IT workers — on notice that they might be needed.

Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, says there are plans in place to quickly deploy crews from Winnipeg to any particularly hard-hit areas.

For tips on how to prepare for an outage, visit the Manitoba Hydro website, the SaskPower website or the Synergy North website.

Fri. and Sat.: Calmer conditions

By Friday morning, a total of up to 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected in southern Manitoba, though up to 80 cm is possible in some mountain areas, Environment Canada says.

The snow and winds are expected to taper off in Winnipeg on Friday, but once the storm reaches the Great Lakes, it's expected to shift north — which could affect areas in northeastern Manitoba.

Temperatures in Manitoba are expected to remain below normal for several days, and snow and ice could continue to cause issues for motorists.

Environment Canada says the cleanup from the storm will likely last well into next week.