15-year-old boy killed, 3 other teens injured after rollover in northern Sask.

Loon Lake RCMP say a 15-year-old boy is dead and three other teens were injured after their vehicle rolled over on Monday afternoon.

Officers from Loon Lake, about 270 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, were called around 5 p.m. CST Monday to the scene of a rollover on Treatment Centre Road.

Police were told the van, which was carrying four people, was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, according to a Tuesday news release from RCMP.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, and the passenger in the front seat, a 15-year-old girl, were thrown from the vehicle.

Police attempted to save the driver, but his injuries were too severe. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The girl was transported to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon by STARS air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two passengers — a boy and a girl, both age 14 — were transported to Meadow Lake Hospital by ground ambulance for what were described as minor injuries.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.