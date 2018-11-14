Man dead after collision in Zorra Township

One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Zorra Township, east of London.

Oxford County Provincial Police and emergency and fire crews were called to the incident shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of Road 84 between 25th Line and 27th Line.

Police said a car travelling west lost control and collided head-on with a transport truck and trailer.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity pending notification of family.

There were no injuries to the driver of the truck.

The area remained closed for several hours Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police or Crime Stoppers.