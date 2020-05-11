Worried about taking your child to the ER? Go virtual instead

The Children's Hospital in London is launching a virtual emergency department to help determine if kids need to be seen by a doctor in person.

The pediatric emergency room at the London Health Sciences Centre has seen a 50 per cent decrease in visits since the pandemic was declared.

That concerns physicians who say they know parents are worried about increasing exposure to coronavirus by visiting a hospital. Couple that with Telehealth being flooded with calls, and the doctors say parents need help getting timely consultations.

"Whether it's diabetes or a cancer diagnosis, diseases don't care if COVID is around or not. We're really worried people are delaying seeking medical attention, and risk hurting their children," said Dr. Rod Lim, medical director in the pediatric emergency department at Children's Hospital.

Parents can now connect to the virtual ER, complete with a waiting room that moves the cue in real-time. It's open seven days a week, with a doctor advising parents on whether a physical visit is necessary.

The idea is not to prescribe or diagnose, Lim warns, but will be a service to parents at a difficult time.

"Our staff believes so much in this that the doctor on-call for the virtual emergency room only has that job to do. We have a separate staff for the actual emergency department," Lim said.

LHSC believe it's the first children's centre in the country to move on-line in this way. It does assure parents that a physical visit is still safe with many precautions in place to detect and prevent the virus.