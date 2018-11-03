'Send her back!': Woodstock protesters angry killer Terri-Lynne McClintic now at healing lodge

About 200 people are protesting outside a courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Saturday against the transfer of convicted killer Terri-Lynne McClintic from a federal prison in Ontario to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

"Send her back!" the protesters chanted at the rally.

McClintic, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Tori Stafford, 8, in 2010 and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years. Stafford, a Woodstock school girl, was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered in 2009.

Many of the protesters are wearing purple, which was Stafford's favourite colour. Rodney Stafford, Tori's father, is at the protest.

McClintic was serving time at the Grand Valley Institution for Women, a maximum security prison in Kitchener, Ont. After four years, she was moved into the prison's medium security area.

Earlier this year, Correctional Service Canada moved her to a healing lodge on the Nekaneet First Nation near Maple Creek, Sask., according to Stafford's grandmother, Doreen Graichen.

Many of the people gathered in front of the courthouse are wearing purple, which was Tori Stafford’s favourite colour. <a href="https://t.co/XWtk4PDC7D">pic.twitter.com/XWtk4PDC7D</a> —@CBCLorenda

McClintic and her boyfriend, Michael Rafferty, grabbed Stafford from a Woodstock street. The girl's body was found three months later in a wooded area near Mount Forest.

Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for kidnapping, sexual assault causing bodily harm and first-degree murder in Tori's death.

The protesters said they want the federal government to pass legislation, which they call "Tori's law," that would ensure any person convicted of the murder of a child would spend his or her entire sentence in a maximum security prison.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Thursday that a review into the decision to move McClintic​ from the federal prison to the healing lodge will be coming shortly.