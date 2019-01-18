City looks at Wonderland Road work to alleviate traffic congestion

Each day, about 45,000 vehicles travel along Wonderland Road.

The average should be about 10,000 vehicles.

It's evident the north-south corridor is severely congested but the city is working on a plan that would improve the road's condition.

Discover Wonderland is an environmental assessment study looking at the need to continue moving a large number of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic along Wonderland.

"[Wonderland Road] is one of the busiest corridors in London," said Ted Koza, a city transportation design engineer. "We anticipate it's not going to get any less congested with time as London grows."

The study recommends widening the four-lane road to six lanes between Sarnia and Southdale Roads, an eight kilometre stretch

However, city officials, who are gearing up for an upcoming public information session, want to hear from members of the public about that recommendation as well as alternative solutions.

Ted Koza is a city transportation design engineer. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

"That's something that we understand, with the capacity that's in that corridor right now, is what makes sense. But there are other alternatives for us," said Koza, noting that it's too early to predict the cost for the multi-million dollar project right now.

Feedback mixed

City officials started gathering public feedback in 2018 — almost a year after the project's notice of commencement was released.

And, Koza said the feedback was mixed.

"There are people who believe widening will just bring more traffic to the area. There are people who believe the widening is long overdue," he said.

Koza said the city could face other roadblocks with the widening option that revolves around physical barriers, like the Guy Lombardo Bridge and the CN and CP rail lines.

This is the Wonderland Road study area between Sarnia and Southdale Roads. (City of London)

"It's a complicated project," said Koza.

Alternative solutions could include more active transportation options and "ways to pull more people out of cars."

Beyond consulting with stakeholders, pedestrians, cyclists, land owners, transit users and drivers, city staffers will also evaluate the environmental, heritage, social and fiscal aspects of the project.

One of the priorities is assessing potential negative impacts and coming up with ways to prevent and reduce them.

Timeline

The city will host a public information meeting on January 30 at the Civic Gardens Complex. Staff will consult with Londoners about the floating options like widening the road or doing nothing at all.

Another meeting will follow the next day at the Bostwick Community Centre, where staffers are set to present a preferred option.

In early 2020, the city will present a draft environmental study report to council.

Assuming the project and funding is approved, construction could big as early as 2023.