London woman escapes injury after driving off cliff in Bayfield

Provincial police have charged a 41-year-old London woman with impaired driving after she drove her SUV over the edge of a cliff in the shoreline town of Bayfield Sunday morning.

Huron OPP said the collision happened at about 8:25 a.m. at the end of Cameron Street, west of Tuyll Street. Police said the lone driver drove the vehicle through the barrier, over the cliff and landed on the beach below.

When officers arrived on scene, they noted the driver had been drinking and she was taken to a local detachment for breath tests. Police say it was fortunate that she wasn't harmed.

A London woman has been charged with impaired operation and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

Her licence has been suspended and she has a Goderich court date set for October.