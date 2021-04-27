Woman dead after being struck by car in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on Monday afternoon.
Police say a 73-year-old died after being hit by a car when crossing the street
St. Thomas police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a car on Monday afternoon.
Police say a 73-year-old woman was struck as she crossed Redan Street northbound on the west side of First Avenue. She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police if they haven't already done so.