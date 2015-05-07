Woman in critical condition after alleged assault by long-term partner

A 39-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition following an alleged motel room assault by her long-term partner.

London police said officers responded to a 9-1-1 disturbance call just before 4 a.m. Sunday, from an employee at a motel on Wellington Road South.

When they arrived, officers found the woman in medical distress from an apparent assault in one of the rooms.

A 41-year-old London man, who was in a long-term relationship with the victim, is facing one charge of aggravated assault.

The man made a court appearance via video call, and is expected to next appear in court on Tuesday.