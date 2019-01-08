Wolfe of Wortley to close, plans to expand and reopen as a pizza restaurant

A London restaurant that was once named one of the best new dining experiences in Canada is closing its doors with plans to expand and rebrand.

The two brothers who own and run Wolfe of Wortley announced this week the upscale eatery in Wortley Village will close in March. The brothers plan to reopen under a different name with a different menu.

"It's kind of a bitter sweet thing for us because if we didn't have to change anything, we wouldn't," said co-owner Justin Wolfe.

Wolfe of Wortley was listed among the country's best 30 new restaurants in 2017 in Air Canada's enRoute magazine.

(Wolfe of Wortley)

Wolfe said that getting that national recognition put the small restaurant into a different category, with customers expecting a fine dining experience in a larger space.

The renovation plan would see the restaurant's footprint expand into the neighbouring building that's stood empty since Village Harvest Bakery on Wortley Road closed in 2017.

The Wolfe brothers have made their mark in London, with several other successful restaurants to their name. The Early Bird, dubbed a 'finer diner', as well as the taco-joint Los Lobos are both on Talbot Street.

Gregg Wolfe, shown here, co-owns several restaurants in London with his brother Justin. (Ryan Soulliere/CBC)

"My brother and I have done something completely different every time we start a new venture," Wolfe said.

"We take things that we like from big cities that we think will help the food and drink scene in our hometown."

The new restaurant, called the Wolfe Pack Company Bar, will be more family friendly according to the owners, with an emphasis on New York and Detroit-style pizza.

The new space would be triple in size of the existing restaurant with seating inside and on a patio.