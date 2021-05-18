With uncertain summer ahead, some camp operators pivot to day camps only

With uncertainty in the air, summer camps in the region are trying as best as they can to plan for reopening despite there being no clear guidance from the province as to if or in what capacity they'll be able to operate this year.

On Sunday, during a visit to a vaccination clinic, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario's summer camps would be able to open this season, but offered no further details.

For some camps in the London region, the comment instilled some hope, but it's too little, too late to be able to offer the traditional overnight experience.

"With all the regulations and the uncertainty about whether we would be able to open, we decided a month ago that we would just run a day camp," said Jill Hodgins, the executive director of camp Kee-Mo-Kee, a traditional overnight camp in Komoka, Ont.

"The fact remains that even though Ford made his comment, we do not have guidance from public health officials about how they would like us to operate safely," she said, adding that in the case the province decides to allow overnight camps, structural work to accommodate campers would need to have started by now.

A spokesperson in the premier's office said more details about reopening camps would be revealed ahead of the province lifting its current stay-at-home order, which is in place until June 2.

Like camp Kee-Mo-Kee, the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario cancelled its two overnight camps last week. They decided to instead turn all their energy toward planning day camps in hopes they will be given the green light, as they were last year.

"We are planning for day camps across the region as best as we can," said Mike Ennis, the chief operating officer for the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario. "Obviously we don't have the full guidelines of what that would look like, but we're using last year as a bit of a roadmap of what we can and cannot do."

Ennis said even if the province formally allowed overnight camps, it's just too late from an operational standpoint, to get the overnight camps ready to go.

"For traditional camps, at this point in time, to run camps effectively and safely and all the planning that goes into it ... we just don't feel like we'd be able to do it safely with all of the unknowns," he said.

Confidence in day camps getting the go-ahead

Hodgins said while details surrounding what day camps will be able to offer are pending provincial guidelines, she hopes to provide the best experience possible.

"We're going to try and keep our normal overnight camp traditions, rituals and routines in place for those campers that are familiar with them," she said.

Camp Kee-Mo-Kee's Executive Director Jill Hodgins is hoping camps can reopen in order to offer youth some normalcy this summer. (Submitted by Jill Hodgins)

"We will not be able to do everything that we would normally do, but we also know that we have to be safe ... It'll be different, but because it's going to be a smaller group and more staff to camper ratio, I think it's going to be really good and a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is hoping to be able to open more than half of its 23 day camps this summer.

"We're planning like the camps are going to happen and we will be ready to adjust and change anyway we need to," Ennis said.

He and Hodgins are hoping the province will make a formal announcement in the near future to address any operational challenges and make sure all safety protocols can be implemented.

"Kids need camp," Hodgins said. "I think with everything going on, youth and kids are grieving. They've been told constantly for the past 14 months that they can't have the things they're used to and so at least being able to have some camp experiences this year will help bring the kids back to that socialization and joy."