Extension to temporary shelter and day space one step closer

A temporary shelter and drop-in day space, both originally set up to support people sleeping rough during the winter months, are on track to be extended until the end of June.

During Tuesday night's community and protective services committee meeting, politicians voted unanimously to keep the shelter at 415 York St. running in a transitional, supportive housing model in order to permanently house about 25 people remaining at the city's two temporary winter shelters.

"[We'd be] focusing on stability and wraparound support so that those individuals can maintain that momentum, keep that progress and ultimately, ideally move to some level of housing after that," said Kevin Dickins, the city's acting head of housing.

Back in the winter, the city, working with volunteers, set up two emergency overnight shelters along with two drop-in day spaces. Their aim was to temporarily provide people struggling with homelessness a safe, heated space during the cold months where they could also be connected with the supports they needed to be housed by spring.

Dickins said by the end of next week, 30 people from the program will have secured permanent housing.

During the meeting politicians also endorsed a motion asking city staff to report back on further initiatives to support people experiencing homelessness after the shelters wind down.

"I don't think that this program should end now. It has been a success," said Coun. Arielle Kayabaga, who brought up the motion.

"I think in our bold steps to try and decrease homelessness in our city and also getting ready for what we're going to be facing post-COVID, I think that it's imperative that we do take different actions to try and continue to help people and continue to respond to the crisis of homelessness in our community."

Dickins said while the city is looking for long-term solutions, the resources needed to create a version of the $1.6-million Winter Response Program are not available at this time.

"[The program] was temporary in nature. It was meant to be a life saving measure and I share a sentiment that is shared in the community that this type of intervention is life saving 12 months of the year," he said, but added staff need to look at areas that can be improved in the program before proposing a year-round solution.

According to a report from city staff it will cost $375,000 to keep the York Street shelter running until June 30. An additional $100,000 is the estimated cost of keeping the Hamilton Road day space operating until that date.

Residents concerned of prolonging day space

Ahead of the committee meeting, a handful of people living in the neighbourhood near the day space on Hamilton Road submitted letters to the city opposing the extension.

The day space is a drop-in location where people can access basic needs and services.

Area residents cite safety concerns, property damage, vandalism and the increase of litter, including discarded needles, as reasons for ending the program as scheduled at the end of the month.

However, Dickins said, staff conduct two daily routine inspections at the space every day of the week. The property is also swept for any sharp items or syringes every hour. He said the city does not clean up private property which may be where the needles are being found.

Those who spot a needle on public property can contact the city who will dispose of it. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Those who spot a needle on public property can contact the city who will dispose of it. Staff said sharps kits can be provided to the community along with training on safely disposing needles found on private property.

As for crime activity in the area, Dickins said, when compared to last year, crime has decreased according to data taken from the London Police Service.

"I know it can be a challenge to the neighborhood, but we have seen that the calls and complaints involving police have gone down and our response times have been quite quick, quite responsive, and we do have a fairly coordinated on-site, in-the-moment team in place as well," he said.

While committee endorsed the continuation of both the temporary shelter and the day space until the end of June, it will still have to go for debate at council.