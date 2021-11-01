Wilberforce PS temporarily closes due to rising COVID-19 cases

Students at Wilberforce Public School in Lucan are learning online for a week, due to a COVID-19 outbreak impacting classes.

According to the Thames Valley District School Board, there are currently 15 cases in the school.

Students are required to quarantine for 10 days, as the outbreak affects unvaccinated children under 12.

Classroom teachers will contact families regarding information for virtual learning.

Families needing technology are asked to contact the school office.

Students will return to school on Nov. 8.