Wiarton Willie goes online to predict early spring

If you were hoping for an early spring, you're in luck!

Wiarton Willie predicted an early spring this year, in what organizers called a "live(ish)" video sent a few minutes before the traditional prediction time.

This year's Groundhog Day forecast was officially announced at 8:07 a.m. from Wiarton, Ont. but this time, it was online with no live crowds or fireworks.

Marking the 65th year of the tradition, the South Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson who acted as Willie's interpreter, announced the prediction. But the community's famous albino groundhog, Wiarton Willie, was nowhere to be seen.

"It's an early spring," announced Jackson after throwing a fur hat into the air — a move they said hearkens back to the tradition's first edition more than 60 years ago.

"The committee decided to pay tribute to the first prediction (which did not include a groundhog, only a fur hat) because it was the 65th anniversary this year and we were not able to host a live event due to COVID," the town's deputy clerk said in an email.

Mayor of the Town of South Bruce Peninsula Janice Jackson, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford pose next to groundhog Wiarton Willie in a ceremony in Wiarton, Ont. on Feb. 2, 2019. (Doug Ball/The Canadian Press)

The video had special appearances from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to mark the annual tradition celebrated by the province.

Willie is the successor to the original Wiarton Willy who died in 2018.

Earlier this morning, Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia and Quebec's Fred La Marmotte both predicted an early spring.

Watch Willie's 2021 prediction here: