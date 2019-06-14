Kayla Logan gained about a hundred pounds over the course of a few years.

"I remember telling my family that I would rather be dead than live and be fat. And I genuinely meant that."

Logan went on a diet and lost 20 pounds, but she still wasn't happy. And that's when she came to a realization.

"The issue isn't my weight, the issue is self-love," said Logan during an interview on London Morning with host Rebecca Zandbergen.

"And at the time, I was promoting this message that you're beautiful in every shape and size and I didn't believe that, so I quit the diet and I continued on this journey and in doing it, I started to believe in it myself."

Today, Logan has a massive following on Instagram in which she celebrates her size 18 body. Her social media feed is filled with shots of Logan in her underwear or without any clothes at all.

Now Logan is taking her message of body positivity across Canada. "We are stopping in most of the major cities, and I'm gathering a group of humans. You can be men, women, non binary, whoever you come as and you're going to drop down to either swim wear or your skivvies and you're going to pose for a photo at an iconic Canadian location to celebrate your body and get liberated and empowered."

It took me dropping down to my underwear to feel empowered and liberated. - Kayla Logan

Logan heads out on her Canada tour on June 20th with stops in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. Aside from London, Logan has already hosted photo shoots in Toronto, Niagara Falls and Peggy's Cove.

"I think when you shed your clothes and become the most vulnerable you can be, and face that fear of being pretty much nude in public -- I don't think there's anything scarier than that and when you face that and realize it, you can conquer anything."

"You are at your most beautiful at your most vulnerable."