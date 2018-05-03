'Why is he out of jail?' asks recent victim of man charged in fatal stabbing

A former London convenience store owner who was viciously beaten a few years ago is not surprised his assailant is facing a murder charge following a fatal stabbing.

On Tuesday, London police charged Jessie McConnell, 26, with second degree murder after a Monday night stabbing that led to the death of a 28 year old.

"Why is he out from jail?" asked Rajaie "Roger" Elshorafa, the man attacked by McConnell outside his former convenience store on Horton Street in 2017. "That man hurt me too much and now this man died, for what? He should still be in jail."

London police have yet to release further details about the stabbing. In a media release, they said the victim, identified as 28-year-old Alex Eduardo Pacheco, was assaulted and stabbed during an altercation with another man.

London police charged Jessie McConnell with second degree murder. ((Facebook) )

Pacheco was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to hospital.

McConnell is in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday. Police are also looking for another suspect in relation to the stabbing.

"It's awful," said Manal Baliha, Elshorafa wife.

"I think he finds it like a joke to do something bad to people and leave a lot of families suffering. It just took two, three years and now [he's] back [hurting] another family. This is not good."

McConnell was 23 when he pleaded guilty to assaulting Elshorafa outside of the victim's variety store. The assault came just two days after being released from jail following charges related to possessing prohibited weapons and obstructing police.

The attack was so severe that Elshorafa needed immediate brain surgery and was put into a medically-induced coma for three weeks. The beating left him unable to walk, talk, eat or remember his own family. The father of three had to go through months of rehabilitation to regain what he had lost.

McConnell was eventually sentenced to 29.5 months in prison in addition to time he had already served.

"I don't know why the court gave him so little time and leave [sic] him to do a lot of bad things to people," said Baliha, adding the story seems to be repeating itself but only worse. "I think he needed more time and I think he needed a bigger punishment than that."

'He's not as good as before'

While Elshorafa has been able to make a relatively full recovery, Baliha said the assault caused many repercussions for her family.

"He's not as good as before," she said. "I try my best to be kind and patient with him because he's become very nervous."

For nearly two decades, Elshorafa had been the family's sole breadwinner, but after the assault the family sold the convenience store and has been making it through with support from loved ones and government assistance.

"He's sad because he lost everything and now is when he's [able] to look for a job," Baliha said, adding she's currently studying in order to help the family out as well.

Both Elshorafa and Baliha thank God they're able to tell their story and that as close as Elshorafa was to death, that didn't happen. They said they hope the judicial system does more to prevent other families from suffering like they have.