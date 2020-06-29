What to do in London on Canada Day 2020

This year London's Canada Day will feature several virtual activities including live music, Canada Day trivia and making fireworks in a jar. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Canada Day may look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still some fun activities Londoners can take part in as Canada turns 153 years old.

What to do in London:

Virtual celebrations: This Canada Day most events are taking place online to ensure Londoners stay safe. These include:

Live music, historic demonstrations and ice cream making with the Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Make fireworks at home with a creative science experiment and participate in DIY window painting with the London Children's Museum

Test your trivia skills with Canada Day trivia and learn TikTok dances with Canada Day London

For the full schedule visit London Heritage.

Stroll through the gardens at Eldon House: London's oldest remaining residence invites Londoners to partake in a self-guided stroll through the gardens. Eldon Hous is located at 481 Ridout Street North.

Watch a Canadian classic: There's nothing more Canadian than watching the 1995 iconic film Canadian Bacon on Canada Day. The film will make its return to the big screen at the launch of the Hyland Cinema's new drive-in movie theatre, located at 240 Wharncliffe Road South. The tickets must be purchased in advanced online.

Do you know of a Canada Day event that we should know about? Email londonnewstips@cbc.ca

What's open and closed this Canada Day in London

Recreation

Spray pads and wading pools: Open

Boler Mountain's Bike and Fitness Trails: Open

Boler Mountain's Treetop Adventure Park: Open

East Park: Golf course, driving range, mini golf, go karts and batting cages: Open

Palasad South Location Patio: Open

Shopping and Food

Masonville Place: Closed

Westmount Mall: Closed

White Oaks Mall: Closed

Covent Garden Market: Closed

Grocery Stores: Closed

Restaurants (Chains): Open

Convenience stores: Open

Liquor and Beer

The Beer Store: Closed

LCBO: Closed

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart: Most locations closed Byron, Sherwood Forest Mall, Hamilton Road locations: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rexall Pharmacies: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit

London Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule with all routes starting at 9 a.m Wednesday. Current service schedules and hours of operation will resume Thursday, July 2. For up-to-date route times and schedules use realtime.londontransit.ca

Banks

All banks are closed for Canada Day

Government services