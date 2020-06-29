What to do in London on Canada Day 2020
Here's what you need to know for your Canada Day plans
Canada Day may look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still some fun activities Londoners can take part in as Canada turns 153 years old.
What to do in London:
Virtual celebrations: This Canada Day most events are taking place online to ensure Londoners stay safe. These include:
- Live music, historic demonstrations and ice cream making with the Fanshawe Pioneer Village
- Make fireworks at home with a creative science experiment and participate in DIY window painting with the London Children's Museum
- Test your trivia skills with Canada Day trivia and learn TikTok dances with Canada Day London
For the full schedule visit London Heritage.
Stroll through the gardens at Eldon House: London's oldest remaining residence invites Londoners to partake in a self-guided stroll through the gardens. Eldon Hous is located at 481 Ridout Street North.
Watch a Canadian classic: There's nothing more Canadian than watching the 1995 iconic film Canadian Bacon on Canada Day. The film will make its return to the big screen at the launch of the Hyland Cinema's new drive-in movie theatre, located at 240 Wharncliffe Road South. The tickets must be purchased in advanced online.
Do you know of a Canada Day event that we should know about? Email londonnewstips@cbc.ca
What's open and closed this Canada Day in London
Recreation
- Spray pads and wading pools: Open
- Boler Mountain's Bike and Fitness Trails: Open
- Boler Mountain's Treetop Adventure Park: Open
- East Park: Golf course, driving range, mini golf, go karts and batting cages: Open
- Palasad South Location Patio: Open
Shopping and Food
- Masonville Place: Closed
- Westmount Mall: Closed
- White Oaks Mall: Closed
- Covent Garden Market: Closed
- Grocery Stores: Closed
- Restaurants (Chains): Open
- Convenience stores: Open
Liquor and Beer
- The Beer Store: Closed
- LCBO: Closed
Pharmacies
- Shoppers Drug Mart: Most locations closed
- Byron, Sherwood Forest Mall, Hamilton Road locations: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rexall Pharmacies: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Transit
- London Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule with all routes starting at 9 a.m Wednesday. Current service schedules and hours of operation will resume Thursday, July 2. For up-to-date route times and schedules use realtime.londontransit.ca
Banks
-
All banks are closed for Canada Day
Government services
-
All City of London services will be closed on Canada Day and will reopen for business at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2