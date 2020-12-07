What the 'orange' zone means for your day-to-day

Restaurants and long term care homes have new restrictions, just some of the changes impacting the London region as it enters the first day in the orange zone.

Known as the "restrict" category of the province's pandemic framework, the restrictions came into effect on Monday in Middlesex-London.

Bars and restaurants can only seat four people to table and they must close their doors by 10 p.m. with alcohol sales ending an hour earlier.

All patrons will now be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and collecting contact information for all patrons will be required.

No general visitors are allowed at long-term care homes that are in orange regions, and only one caregiver can visit per resident.

The restrictions on the numbers of people allowed to gather on private property have not changed in the orange zone, with 10 people allowed indoors and 25 outdoors.

Middlesex-London Public Health Unit reported high case counts this past weekend, with multiple schools reporting new infections.

There were 63 positive cases Saturday and Sunday, and one man in his 60s died.

There are some changes to sports and recreation facilities, including spectators being banned from events.

As well, patrons must be spaced out by three metres where there are weights or exercise equipment, and in exercise and fitness classes.

For a full list of health measures, visit the Ontario government's website.