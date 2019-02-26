What do you want to see in London's new police chief?

Should London's next police chief be optimistic and future oriented?

Should he or she be vulnerable, self aware and respectful?

Maybe you think the new chief should be brave, or perhaps you believe it's more important that he or she be approachable.

London Police are asking Londoners what they want to see in their next police chief and have launched a survey to gather ideas.

London Police Chief John Pare is retiring in June. (Colin Butler/CBC)

The survey asks Londoners about the character traits they'd want to see in a police chief, as well as which issues are important for the new chief to address. Suggestions include gun violence, sexual assault investigations and engagement with marginalized communities.

It also asks Londoners to rank what experience should be considered priorities when selecting a new chief, including front-line policing, financial management or community engagement.

Chief John Pare retires at the end of June. He has been a police officer for 33 years and took over teh top job in London in 2015.

London police will for the first time consider hiring from outside senior police ranks. The police board has hired a head hunting agency to help find the replacement.