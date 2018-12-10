Wettlaufer inquiry will not seek information about more victims

The Commissioner for the inquiry looking into the actions at Elizabeth Wettlaufer will not be seeking any further information from local police forces.

In a ruling released Tuesday, Justice Eileen Gillese said such a move would delay the work of the inquiry.

The Ontario Association of Residents' Councils (OARC) had put forward a motion to the inquiry three weeks ago asking the Commissioner to seek the release of information from the Woodstock Police Service, the London Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

The information related to disclosures made by the former nurse about harming two other patients. The admissions were not part of the inquiry's public hearings, which were held last year.

The motion from OARC also asked for that the police information be made available to the groups and individuals who participated in the public hearings.

Wettlaufer confessed to additional crimes

In January, 2018, the Commission was informed that Wettlaufer told correctional staff at the Grand Valley Institution for Women that she attempted to harm two other long-term care residents.

Police had already launched investigations by then.

Police concluded that Wettlaufer had used a pillow to smother a patient at a Woodstock, Ont., care home at some point during her employment there. The unidentified patient, who was a resident of the Caressant Care facility, survived the attack.

Justice Eileen Gillese listens to the public at the first of three community meetings scheduled in Woodstock and London ahead of the upcoming provincial inquiry into the safety and security of residents in long-term care. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

As part of their probe into the smothering, Woodstock police served a court order on Caressant Care in March 2018, demanding the facility turn over the patient's care records. Police gathered enough evidence to conclude the attack constituted a criminal assault on the victim, but no charges were laid.

Wettlaufer also admitted to attacking 77-year-old Florence Beedall at a London, Ont., care home. Wettlaufer injected the Beedall with insulin, and she died about 90 minutes later. But police had no evidence to prove the insulin was what actually killed the terminally-ill woman.

Wettlaufer is currently serving a life sentence for killing eight patients in her care, and assaulting or attempting to kill six others.

Dismissing the motion

In a ruling released Tuesday, the Commissioner rejected the motion from the Ontario Association of Residents' Councils.

Gillese said she based her decision on Section 5 of the Public Inquiries Act, which outlines the Commission's conduct and operating guidelines.

"While there are considerations cutting both ways in respect of my duty to ensure that the Inquiry is conducted effectively, granting the Motion would clearly be contrary to my obligations to conduct the Inquiry expeditiously and in accordance with the principle of proportionality," she writes.

The Commissioner said there is also a human cost to delaying the completion of the inquiry for the participants and witnesses who found the Inquiry process stressful and emotional.

Gillese concluded her decision by stating, "When I consider the limited, and speculative, benefit to the public interest in receiving the requested police records against the known costs associated with that course of action, section 5 compels me to dismiss the Motion."